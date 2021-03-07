15-year-old from Taft found safe

TAFT, Texas — UPDATE 3/8:

The Nueces County Sheriff's Office has announced that 15-year-old Victoria Lively has been found safe. Lively had been missing since March 3.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Nueces County Sheriff's Office has posted information regarding a missing teen from Taft, Texas.

According to the sheriff's office, Victoria Lively has been missing since March 3, 2021 and was last seen in Taft. She is 15 years old.

If you have any information on where Lively might be, you are asked to call the Taft Police Department at 361-528-3131.

