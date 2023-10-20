Miller HS football players indulge in victory against Veterans Memorial HS

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Miller High School Buccaneers are basking in their glory after succeeding in a victory win against Veterans Memorial High School. The Bucs (8-0, 5-0) against the Eagles (6-2, 4-1) 59-40 on Thursday during the Game Night South Texas/Game of the Week matchup.

The game didn't start with all wins. The first half seemed like a roller coaster for the players and their fans until Veterans Memorial held a 24-21 lead at halftime. But that didn't last long.

“We’ve been looking forward to beating Vets for a while now," quarterback Trevor Long said.

In a rivalry that began in 2016, Miller has won two of the 10 games they've played against each other.

“This is like the most progress we’ve made as a team together," outside linebacker Jonah Stafford said. "I feel as if we really became a unit. We’ve been more disciplined, we really count on each other and play for each other as a team.”

Right after halftime, that's when everything changed. Bucs running back Broderick Taylor became the star of the game.

“I just kept the energy real high, stay calm and try to prepare of these moments. It’s a really good environment so that also makes me have more energy," Taylor said.

Taylor has been playing football since he was six years old. He said inspiration from his father and uncle pushed him during the game as he scored five touchdowns for the team.

“We were really pumped," Taylor said. "It was a good game and it hyped us up a lot and it gave us the energy to come out hard. My dad and my uncle played in high school and I watched a few of their games and that really, that really motivated me to have more inspiration for the game.”

However, the players were not the only ones scoring touchdowns on Thursday. Miller High athletic director and head football coach, Justen Evans tied as the school's current coach to win the most games in the school's history.

“These wins don’t come without great kids, great community, great administration support, great coaches, great everyone," Evans said."It truly takes a village in order to win. I’m just blessed to be the one, leading the team but it’s not about me."

The foundation of football is not all about playing hard and winning games. Coach Evans said there's a greater purpose and life lesson with getting on the field.

“I’m just so happy for our kids and the resiliency that they showed," Evans said. "I always tell them, if all I’ve ever taught you how to do is catch a football or throw a ball or how to tackle, then I’ve failed you. But if I’ve taught you how to be a better man, then that’s ultimately what it is that I want to see you be successful with.”

Miller Buccaneers hit the field again Friday, Oct. 27 to play Victoria West Warriors at 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.

