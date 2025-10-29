Miller hosts Gregory-Portland with district control on the line in Halloween matchup on the Friday Night Fever

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Just minutes after securing Gregory-Portland's 600th win against Carroll, head coach Brent Davis was asked what's next for the Wildcats.

His response was simple.

"Miller's next."

Davis immediately set the tone for a key matchup in UIL 5A-DII District 14. Miller (3-5, 3-0) will host Gregory-Portland (7-1, 3-0) on Friday at Buccaneer Stadium.

The game falls on Halloween night and features two scary offenses. Miller is averaging 50 points per game in district play while GP is averaging 57 a game in district.

"We work our tails off and we go and do what we do," Gregory-Portland offensive lineman Isaiah Villa said. "We stick to the basics and that’s what’s going to lead us to (be) district champs."

Miller lost its first five games of the season in a brutal non-district stretch but head coach Justen Evans wanted to test his team for games like this one.

"Sometimes teams play winnable games the first half of non-district and then they’re not tested come district. We believe in the opposite here," Evans said. "We’re gonna play a tough non-district schedule that’s hopefully going to prepare us for the district. These kids have grown up a lot.”

Miller is fresh off a blowout win of their own, defeating King 70-18. QB Jayden Herrera threw 9 touchdown passes setting a school record.

With one game left in the regular season after this week, the winner of this matchup will control its destiny in securing a district title.

