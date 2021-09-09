Miller High School student arrested with gun on campus

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CCISD Police said a high-school student is facing charges after bring a gun to school.

CCISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke said the student brought a small caliber gun to school and was arrested Thursday afternoon. No bullet was in the chamber.

A statement was issued to parents. An excerpt of it reads:

A tip was received this afternoon that there was a possible weapon on campus and identified the student with it. CCISD PD in conjunction with administration located the student and brought the student to the Police Office where a weapon was found. As a result of the tip and discovery, a student was arrested.

The student was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.

As a precaution, CCISD police said they will bring in specialized officers for extra security and a K-9 will do a "sweep" of the school.