Michael Hunter appointed as new Corpus Christi Port Commissioner

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A familiar face has joined the Port of Corpus Christi.

On Tuesday, the Corpus Christi City Council voted 7-2 to appoint Michael Hunter as the new Port Commissioner.

Hunter is no stranger to the Coastal Bend. He previously served as an at-large councilman for Corpus Christi and ran for mayor in the November 2024 election. He will now help guide policy for one of the nation's largest port complexes.

Mayor Paulette Guajardo and Councilmember Sylvia Campos opposed Hunter's appointment.

