Menger Elementary stairwell partially collapses with students on it

One staff member and several students were on a stairwell when it collapsed at Menger Elementary School on Tuesday.

In a letter sent to parents, school principal Christina Barrera said the lower half of the outside fourth-grade staircase collapsed after a fire alarm was activated.

She praised staff and first-responders' quick actions following the incident.

CCISD Police Chief said there wre no major injuries reported. Parents of the affected children were contacted immediately, according to the letter.

The letter also states that the indoor stairwell has been inspected and is safe to use until the exterior stairs are fixed.