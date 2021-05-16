Watch
Memorial held for fallen police officers

Montalblo, Alexis
Posted at 8:22 PM, May 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-15 21:22:07-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the second year in a row, COVID-19 has forced city leaders to cancel the Corpus Christi Police Memorial.

The event honors police officers killed in the line of duty.

This year, some of the surviving family members organized their own balloon release to honor those officers who paid the ultimate price.

Annie Saavedra, who's father James Saavedra lost his life in December of 2007 while serving with the Port of Corpus Christi police department, helped organize the event Saturday.

"It means a lot because, it's a big sacrifice to lose your family member, so to be able to honor them is like the biggest blessing ever. So seeing people coming out and representing their family member means a lot," Saavedra said.

Also in attendance for Saturday's balloon release was the widow of Officer Adam McCollum.

He was killed on January 31, 2020 by a drunk driver.

Officer McCollum served with the Corpus Christi Police Department for seven-years and was a twenty-one-year highly decorated Veteran of the United States Army.

The Corpus Christi Police Officers Memorial is typically held in May of every year.

