Memorial ceremony honors fallen officers and the families left behind after the ultimate sacrifice

Law enforcement agencies across Nueces County came together Thursday at the Fallen Heroes Memorial at the Nueces County Courthouse for the Fallen Heroes Memorial ceremony, part of National Police Week.

The Nueces County Sheriff's Office, Corpus Christi Police Department, Port of Corpus Christi Police, and Nueces County Constables attended the event.

Police Chief Mike Markle used the ceremony to underscore law enforcement's obligation to honor officers who died in the line of duty and support the families they left behind.

"It's our obligation," Markle said. "We need to remember the officers who gave their lives and most importantly, their families. It's a huge sacrifice so we come together again."

The ceremony follows a tradition established by Congress in 1962, though Markle noted it represents something law enforcement would do naturally.

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Markle highlighted how officers from diverse backgrounds unite under a common mission, regardless of ethnicity or political beliefs.

"They all come together with the same calling, with the same mission," Markle said.

When officers fall in the line of duty, the ceremony serves as crucial support for grieving families who have lost mothers, fathers, sons, and daughters.

In addressing current challenges facing law enforcement, Markle delivered a message of dedication to the community.

"Law enforcement is here to serve, regardless of what's going on in the nation or outlier incidents," Markle said. "The large cachet of officers are here to serve and who come to work every day with the right reason, and they want to help their community and they're willing to lay down their lives in doing so."

"Today's a day we pay tribute to them," Markle said.

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