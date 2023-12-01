Members of Miller HS football team surprise one of their biggest fans

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Before the Miller High School football team prepared for Friday night's State Quarterfinal game in Brownsville, some of the members of the team made an important stop.

Running back Broderick Taylor and his brother, wide receiver Roderick Taylor visited Mrs. Nativdad Alaniz, one of their biggest fans at the Mirador Senior Living Center. Mrs. Alaniz graduated from Miller High School in 1949 and has been a huge fan of Buccaneer Athletics ever since.

On Friday at 7 p.m., the Miller Buccaneers will take on Brownsville's Veterans Memorial High School in the state quarterfinal.

In anticipation of the game, Mirador staff members decorated her door and shared a photo of it on the Miller High School Alumni's Facebook page.

It caught the attention of the Taylor brothers' mother. She contacted the facility and asked if her sons, Broderick and Roderick, could visit Mrs. Alaniz and present her with a "Game Day" basket and they agreed.

On Thursday evening, the two players surprised Mrs. Alaniz with some gifts. In turn, she sang the Miller High School fight song.

Alaniz is excited for Friday evening's game. The staff is preparing to hold a small watch party and to stream the game live for her at 7 p.m.