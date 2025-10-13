Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mega gas station could be coming to the Corpus Christi International Airport

Michael Salazar, KRIS 6 News
The Texan store that could be built at Corpus Christi International Airport could be similar to the store located on the 400 block of Cedar Drive along Hwy. 181 in Portland, Texas.
For some, the best part of a road trip is stopping at one of those mega "one-stop shop" gas stations like Buc-ee's, QT, and The Texan.

One popular gas station could set up shop near the outskirts of town.

On Tuesday, the Corpus Christi City Council will vote on granting The Texan Stores a 40-year lease to build and operate a nearly 12,000 square foot facility at the Corpus Christi International Airport.

The mega gas station would occupy eight acres along Highway 44 and International Drive, offering 196 parking spaces, 28 fuel stations, and four diesel lanes for large trucks.

The Texan will offer 28 gas/diesel pumps and four diesel stations for large trucks.

The 11,978-square-foot store would offer made-to-order food, including gourmet sandwiches, salads, and homemade burgers.

The city council will also vote on whether to offer The Texan an option of one additional 10-year term for renewal.

