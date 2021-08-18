Watch
Mega drive-thru vaccination clinic planned at American Bank Center

American Bank Center
Posted at 9:21 AM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 10:22:21-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City officials are expected to announce where people can get an additional COVID-19 vaccine shot.

The additional dose of the mRNA vaccine will be available to only the immunocompromised at a mega drive-thru vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the American Bank Center on Wednesday.

Officials stated this additional dose of the mRNA vaccine will also be available for the In-Home Vaccination Program and the Saving Our Seniors Program. Registration for the event is required, you can register by clicking here.

