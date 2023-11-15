Meeting to be held this afternoon to keep resident physicians in Corpus Christi

This afternoon, the Nueces County Hospital District's Board of Managers will vote on a plan that could stop the closures of Spohn's Emergency Medicine Residency Program.

Last month, Spohn said the program would be phased out by June of 2026, however, residents, physicians, and their families said the effects will be seen long before then. They said that impacts to the program will be seen when the next class graduates next summer and other impacts will be seen within weeks.

The Nueces County Hospital District has proposed paying Spohn just over $1 million the first year, $2.8 million the second, and then $4.25 million annually beginning in the third year to keep the program.

The district's Board of Managers will vote on this agreement at a special meeting at 1:30 pm.

KRIS 6 News will be there and bring you the results of that meeting.

