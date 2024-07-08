Medical Centers in Coastal Bend reopen Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Driscoll Children's Hospital will keep its normal business hours on Monday, July 8th as the threat of Hurricane Beryl has been significantly diminished throughout much of their service area.

Elective surgeries for Monday are still canceled.

Clinics in Corpus Christi and Victoria are canceled for Monday. Driscoll is reaching out to patients to reschedule.

Quick Care locations are currently open.

Physicians PremiER emergency rooms in the Coastal Bend, San Antonio, and Bryan are all currently open 24/7.

Coastal Bend locations include:



Portland

Calallen

Saratoga at Staples

Everhart at Staples

Ennis Joslin & SPID

