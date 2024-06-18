'Meals on Wheels' prepares the elderly for upcoming weather conditions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Corpus Christi Meals on Wheels program, along with Parks and Recreation, are providing and delivering meals to homebound, elderly citizens. This program delivers warm, nutritious meals to elderly folks Monday through Friday.

Jimmy Lott has been receiving Meals on Wheels for more than five years now.

“I appreciate what y'all do. It’s helpful for people like me, you know, because I live here alone," Lott said.

And with the weather conditions expected to be severe, Lisa Oliver with the city’s Parks and Recreation Department said the delivery drivers are trained to make sure their participants have an emergency plan in place.

"In the event that they (delivery driver) identify an individual that maybe is in need of extra assistance, then we are able to refer them to the right agency to receive that support," Oliver said.

Oliver adds that the city’s emergency preparedness planning is very important because many of the individuals who benefit from the Meals on Wheels Program live alone.

Lott said he is extremely grateful for all of the individuals who provide him with his meals, especially when they bring him his favorite —tamales. He added that he is prepared for the upcoming weather conditions and will be staying right at home.

“I ain't going nowhere. I'm a stay at home, stay at home and look out my window," Lott said.

Corpus Christi Meals on Wheels dropped off two meals for the next two days. They hope to deliver meals on Friday if the weather allows it.

