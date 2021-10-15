Watch
McDonald's free French Fry truck will be at Buc Stadium Friday night

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, McDonald's is giving away free French fries as part of its Friday Night Fries Football Series.
Posted at 10:27 AM, Oct 15, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, McDonald's is giving away free French fries as part of its Friday Night Fries Football Series.

Throughout the month of October, McDonald's French Fry truck will travel to different cities and high school games.

This week's stop will be at Buccaneer Stadium for the Veterans Memorial-Carroll game at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

And to get your free medium fries at Friday's game, all you have to do is download the My McDonald's rewards app and visit the McDonald's French Fry truck at the stadium during the game.

