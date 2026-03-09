McAllen mariachi family released from ICE detention

ALICE, Texas — A McAllen family with ties to an award-winning high school mariachi program has been reunited after being released from Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention.

Antonio Gámez-Cuéllar, 18, and his family were arrested during a scheduled immigration check-in on Feb. 25. He was released Monday, March 9, from a detention facility in Raymondville — more than 200 miles from his parents and brothers, who were detained in Dilley.

Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz announced she secured Antonio's release. His family was released shortly after.

"This day should not be about politics. What this day is about is about commonsense enforcement policies. This is about our community coming together for not only their family but other families who are in similar situations," Monica De La Cruz said.

Two of the family's children are members of McAllen High School's award-winning Mariachi Oro program.

The family was reunited at a Whataburger in Alice - a half-way point between the two detention centers.

“I’m just like completely happy. I didn’t except this to happen soon," said Antonio Gamez-Cuellar.

Antonio, his two brothers, and their parents were detained by ICE and held in separate detention centers.

“I was missing them a lot I’ve been dreaming of this a long time. Like inside I didn’t know I was going to get out - like I said. Right now I’m just so thankful we got it. So happy that I’m out here with them," Gamez-Cuellar said.

Antonio was held at the El Valle Detention Center in Raymondville while his parents and younger brothers - Caleb and Joshua - were detained at a family facility in Dilley.

The Gamez - Cuellar family said during their time detained, they held onto their faith.

"“There are no words. My husband says they don’t wish it on anyone they don’t want anyone to go through this. It’s terrible, terrible. It’s the worst that can happen," said Emma Cuellar de Gamez.

Antonio's mother, Emma Cuellar de Gamez, said the moment was impossible to put into words.

"Es una emoción como la de verlo por primera vez cuando nació. Es inexplicable," she said.

The Gamez - Cuellar's said they aren't criminals. The government should be focused on those who are here to do bad. They just want a better life.

Now that they're back together, Antonio said, he's looking forward to getting back to normal life including graduation and performing Mariachi.

