Mayor Paulette Guajardo assists in Celebration of Life for Tejano legend Johnny Canales

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo was the driving force in helping with the public viewing of Tejano legend Johnny Canales.

Juan Jose Canales, also known as Johnny Canales, was an iconic South Texas and Tejano music figure born in Mexico and raised in Robstown. He died at the age of 77 on Thursday, June 13, alongside his family.

On Saturday, Canales' widow, Nora, announced via Facebook that the public viewing for Juan Jose "Johnny" Canales" would be held at the Selena Auditorium on Tuesday, June 18.

According to Canales, she reached out to Mayor Guajardo in hopes of finding a way to help fans honor her late husband, who often taped several of his shows at the Bayfront Auditorium, which was later named the Selena Auditorium, in honor of the late Tejano superstar.

Guajardo, who grew up watching Johnny Canales as a child, said she's good friends with Canales' widow, Nora. So, she made some calls and helped organize the viewing of this Tejano legend at the Selena Auditorium.

"We love our Johnny Canales and we're grateful for everything that he gave to our culture and his city," Guajardo said.

The public viewing and celebration of life will be held on Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. KRIS 6 will livestream the event on kristv.com.

Meanwhile, the City of Corpus Christi is working with Nora to declare a "Johnny Canales Day." Details are being worked out, but Mayor Guajardo says the public will be invited.

