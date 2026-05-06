May 9th cleanup to target San Jose Island's trash problem

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Volunteers will clean up trash on San Jose Island this Saturday in a major effort organized by the local Surfrider Foundation and the Mission-Aransas National Estuarine Research Reserve (NERR).

The May 9 cleanup will target heavy trash buildup near the island's jetty, where ocean currents wash up plastic bottles and other debris.

Massive Debris Collection Expected

Last year's cleanup yielded impressive but sobering results: volunteers collected 1,500 pounds of trash in just a couple of hours, including approximately 3,000 plastic bottles. The haul was transported back to Port Aransas via jetty boat for proper disposal.

"This is a unique cleanup for the Coastal Bend since the island is privately owned and only accessible by boat," said organizers. The remote location makes San Jose Island particularly vulnerable to trash accumulation, as debris washes ashore with limited natural removal.

Mission-Aransas NERR

Growing Concern Over Plastic Pollution

The cleanup comes amid increasing scientific research and public awareness about microplastics and their environmental and human health impacts. The island is a popular destination for beachcombers, fishers, and surfers, making cleanup efforts particularly important for preserving this recreational resource.

The Mission-Aransas NERR, which operates through the University of Texas Marine Science Institute in Port Aransas, brings scientific expertise to the partnership, helping document and understand the scope of marine debris in the area.

Volunteer Information

Participants will meet at Fisherman's Wharf, located at 900 Tarpon Street, at 8 a.m. Saturday morning to board the 9 a.m. jetty boat to San Jose Island. The jetty boat service, operated through Fisherman's Wharf, provides scheduled return trips at 10:10 a.m., 11:10 a.m., and 12:10 p.m.

More information about the jetty boat service is available at www.fishermanswharfporta.com/boats/jetty-boat.

The cleanup represents a collaborative approach to addressing marine pollution in Texas coastal waters, combining grassroots environmental action with scientific research to protect one of the region's unique natural areas.

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