Mathis softball coach found not guilty in altercation case

A jury in San Patricio County has found former Mathis High School Assistant Softball Coach Briana Cruz not guilty in connection with an altercation during a district championship softball game. Attorney Mark Gonzalez, who represented Cruz, announced the verdict in a social media post. Cruz joined George West ISD as an elementary coach in 2025.

The incident occurred during the fifth inning of a game between the Mathis Pirates and Taft Greyhounds on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. Following a play, players from both teams got into an altercation that turned physical, with members from both teams rushing in to break up the fight. Video of the incident showed Cruz grabbing a Taft player before both ended up on the ground, sparking divided reactions on social media about whether the coach tripped or acted deliberately.

The University Interscholastic League (UIL) conducted its own investigation into the incident. The UIL suspended the Taft High School softball player involved for the first two games of the 2026 softball season and placed Cruz on one-year probation with a public reprimand. Both school districts said they were following UIL protocols and working with law enforcement authorities to address the incident.

At the time, Mathis ISD Superintendent White expressed hope that the community's focus would shift back to student achievements rather than the altercation. "Everyone is disappointed and wishes things were different, so we can focus on positivity. Our kids are working hard, and we want them to succeed as they move toward the playoffs," White said.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!