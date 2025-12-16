Mathis says goodbye to Chief Guillermo "Willie" Figueroa

MATHIS, Texas — After serving more than five years with the Mathis Police Department, Chief Guillermo "Willie" Figueroa has stepped down.

The Mathis Police Department announced his departure on Monday.

Figueroa joined Mathis PD in March of 2020, serving as a lieutenant and peace officer before being sworn in as interim chief in February 2024. He had replaced former chief Marshall Scott Roush, who was arrested amid criminal charges.

KRIS 6 News reached out Figueroa, as well as Mathis city officials for more details on his departure.

City Manager Cedric Davis Sr. provided the following statement to KRIS 6.

Chief Figueroa informed after a long thoughtful discussion with his parents, children, and other family members he had decided it was time to move back to the Texas Valley where he is originally from and additionally a new opportunity may have presented itself there for him. He believed this was the right time for such a move, he had no family here. Chief Figueroa felt stepping aside and assisting with a smooth transition within the MPD leadership would keep the department moving forward. The City and this community are very grateful for the dedication and work that Chief Figueroa gave during some difficult times in the MPD historical chapter, we feel he will bring great energy to his new endeavors within the Texas Valley. I am proud to have seen Chief Figueroa grow and learn within the law enforcement profession as well as take the first steps of learning how to become a municipal administrative leader progressing towards becoming even better in the overall operations of a municipal police and public safety department. Cedric Davis Sr., Mathis City Manager

In the meantime, city officials have named detective Joshua Haynes as interim chief. Haynes was officially sworn in during Monday's city council meeting.

The search for a permanent chief is underway. KRIS 6 News will continue to keep you updated.

