Mathis PD investigation against former Athletic Director Roger Masters ends

MATHIS, Tx — The investigation against former Mathis Independent School District Athletic Director Roger Masters has come to an end from a legal standpoint, as stated in a recent press release.

On Friday, April 26,KRIS 6 News reportedthat Masters has been terminated by the Mathis ISD school trustees after they discovered he had been sharing "improper electronic communication" with a former student.

Masters and the Mathis ISD Superintendent, Tim Norman were both initially placed on paid administrative leave on Monday, April 22. Norman is still on leave and no action has been taken against him at this time.

According to Mathis Police Chief Guillermo “Willie” Figueroa, Mathis Police Department launched their own independent investigation, separate from Mathis ISD, to determine if Masters had committed any crime. A non-profit group specializing in interviewing children of crimes also joined in the Mathis PD investigation.

After examining the digital evidence, Mathis PD determined that Masters, despite engaging in " disturbing, unprofessional, and inappropriate" behavior while messaging the former student, technically committed no crime.

Chief Figueroa stated in the release that while Mathis PD believes that teachers should not communicate with children in the absence of their parents after school hours via social media or any way, that is not yet criminalized under Texas law.

According to the release, Texas laws states that offenses require certain elements to be established in order for a the crime to be committed, which couldn't be found with Masters.

Mathis PD also encouraged any potential victims to come forward if they have any there are any other allegations made against Roger Masters or any other person in a position of trust.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.