Mathis man sentenced to 75 years for aggravated sexual assault of child

BEE COUNTY, Texas — Randy Ray Gutierrez of Mathis was sentenced to 75 years in prison on each of two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child on January 22 in the 156th District Court, according to a press release from the District Attorney in the 156th Judicial District.

Judge Starr Bauer imposed the concurrent sentences after a court-ordered resentencing hearing. The 13th Court of Appeals had overturned more severe "super aggravated" convictions due to insufficient evidence from the original trial, linked to a former prosecutor, but upheld guilt on the two aggravated sexual assault counts.

District Attorney Tiffany McWilliams and First Assistant Michelle Craig presented testimony from the victim, who was approximately 11 years old at the time of the offenses, and her grandmother. Evidence showed Gutierrez was already a registered sex offender, had been deceptive in court evaluations, was attracted to juveniles aged 12 to 17, and posed a high risk of reoffending.

Gutierrez requested leniency, claiming he had "changed," but refused to admit guilt or show remorse under cross-examination.

The state recommended 75 years per count, arguing there was no basis for leniency. The judge agreed.

"We extend our deepest gratitude to the victim and her family for their resilience and strength throughout an incredibly difficult process. Their perseverance reflects our commitment to protecting children and pursuing justice," McWilliams said.

She thanked Judge Bauer for ensuring the offender remains incarcerated and cannot harm other children.

