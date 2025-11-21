Mary Carroll High School principal announces departure for new opportunity

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Robert Arredondo, who has served as Mary Carroll High School's principal since 2021, will leave his position in mid-December to accept a role with a district outside the area.

Arredondo, a Mary Carroll graduate, has worked in multiple leadership roles within the district during his tenure. He previously served as principal of Dawson Elementary School and dean at Veterans Memorial High School. He is currently pursuing an Ed.D. at the University of Texas at Austin.

"Mr. Arredondo comes from an esteemed family of educators with a long history of service to our district," Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez said. "We thank him for his enthusiastic devotion to our district and wish him the very best in this next stage of his education career."

Russell Whitehead will step in as interim principal beginning in January 2026. Whitehead, who currently works as a substitute administrator, brings extensive experience from his time in Corpus Christi ISD, including serving as a middle school principal and substitute administrator at all educational levels.

The district plans to post the position for a permanent replacement, with the goal of naming a new principal before the 2026-2027 school year begins.

"Mary Carroll High School will be in good hands with their strong, existing campus leadership team and with Mr. Whitehead, a respected leader who has thorough familiarity with our district," Hernandez said. "We look forward to a great spring semester for our Tigers."

