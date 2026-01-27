Mary Carroll High School demolition nearly done, future plans for property uncertain

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The demolition of the old Mary Carroll High School on Corpus Christi's Southside is nearly complete, leaving neighbors and alumni wondering what's next for the vacant lot.

At the end of 2024, Corpus Christi Independent School District leaders voted to shut down and demolish the vacant building, citing vandalism, theft and financial burden of maintaining the building.

"They have just about taken all of the copper in the school, it's sad to say," said Roland Hernandez, CCISD superintendent. "They find ways inside the building, or people have been occupying the building, living in the school."

Gloria Garcia, who has lived in the neighborhood for 30 years and sent her two children to the former high school, said while it was sad to see it go, she was glad to see a change after years of vacancy.

"Something for the kids.. a nice big recreation center or a park. Maybe something the school district can move in. It's a nice centralized office," Garcia said.

Lisa Gonzalez, a 1980 Mary Carroll alumna, shared similar sentiments about the demolition.

"Obviously it's sad for us that attended here. But also it's exciting because I've been to the new facility. We have a great state of the art facility for our students," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez suggested the property be repurposed as a park, noting that trees on the site were fortunately left standing during demolition.

In December 2024, CCISD said workshops would be held to discuss the future of the property. In a statement to KRIS6 News, the district said it will retain the land for possible future use.

"While the district will evaluate some properties for possible sale toward reducing our budget deficit, it is prudent to keep a number of properties to ensure long-term flexibility," the statement read.

The Tiger Mural on site will remain and be preserved. The mural from the former Carroll campus has been thoughtfully relocated to the courtyard of the new campus, allowing current and future students to honor and remember the history and legacy of Carroll High School within the community."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

