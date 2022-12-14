Mary Carroll High school building considered for new educational opportunity

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Independent School District (CCISD) is studying the potential of turning Mary Carroll High School, located on Tiger Lane, into a Career and Technical Education (CTE) center.

CCISD Board of Trustees voted on Monday to enter into a contract with Turner Ramirez Architects, starting the project’s design phase.

The new CTE center would provide opportunities and access to areas of in-demand studies.

According to Alexandria Cantu, a communications specialist with CCISD, the building could include programs like digital communications and broadcasting, manufacturing, EMT, refinery firefighting, industrial engineering and robotics.

“This would be another opportunity to offer our students hands-on experience with state-of-the-art, industry-related equipment,” Melody Pro-Smith, CTE coordinator, stated in a release. “We look forward to broadening our program offerings and providing students with flexibility.”

Expanded classrooms would also allow more students to participate in CTE classes connected to local job markets.

“At CCISD, we offer career pathways and programs that prepare (our) students,” CCISD superintendent, Doctor Roland Hernandez said. “Post-graduation readiness is a key component of our mission.”

