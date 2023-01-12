Martin Luther King Jr. Day events

File photo

Posted at 5:52 PM, Jan 12, 2023

Schedule of Events THURSDAY, JANUARY 12, 2023 CCAC Virtual Justice Forum , 6:00 p.m.

, 6:00 p.m. Webinar: Click here to join the Zoom Meeting. SATURDAY, JANUARY 14, 2023 Black Chamber Business Mixer/Prayer Breakfast , 9:00 to 11:00 a.m.

, 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Location: Emerald Beach Hotel, Kokomo's Ballroom, 1102 South Shoreline Boulevard 53rd Annual MLK NAACP Freedom Fund Gala , 6:00 p.m.

, 6:00 p.m. Location: Congressman Solomon P. Ortiz International Center, 402 Harbor Drive SUNDAY, JANUARY 15, 2023 Interfaith Prayer Service , 6:00 p.m.

, 6:00 p.m. Location: Brooks Worship Center, 2101 North Port Avenue

Various faith leaders from across the Coastal Bend are scheduled to participate. MONDAY, JANUARY 16, 2023 YWCA Corpus Christi Racial Justice Forum , 10:00 a.m.

, 10:00 a.m. Location: Corpus Christi City Hall, 6th Floor Bay-View Room,1201 Leopard Street



MLK Commencement Program , 11:30 a.m.

, 11:30 a.m. Location: Corpus Christi City Hall, 1201 Leopard Street (Staples Street Side)



37 th Annual MLK Commemorative March , 12:00 p.m.

, 12:00 p.m. Location: March will begin at Corpus Christi City Hall, 1201 Leopard Street (Staples Street Side) and proceed to the Church of the Good Shepard, 700 South Upper Broadway

March will begin at Corpus Christi City Hall, 1201 Leopard Street (Staples Street Side) and proceed to the Church of the Good Shepard, 700 South Upper Broadway Map: Click here to view March Route. Additional information, including registration links, can be found by visiting the Corpus Christi Alumnae Chapter’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CorpusChristiAlumnaeDST.

