Marker 37 Marina fuel dock reopens three months after fire destroyed boats and pier

A fire tore through the docks at Marker 37 Marina on the morning of February 23,destroying at least 20 boats and burning through boat slips 14 through 34. Investigators say the cause may never be known.

Three months later, the marina is making a comeback. Marker 37 recently brought its fuel dock back online — a major milestone for the hundreds of boaters and fishing guides who depend on it every weekend.

Marker 37 Marina fuel dock back online after February fire

For boaters like Christopher Gregor, who has lived in Corpus Christi since 1982, giving up on Marker 37 was never an option.

"This is iconic Corpus Christi right here. I mean for as long as I can remember these docks, Snoopy's, everything around this area has been here," Gregor said.

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Gregor said the return of the fuel dock means he no longer has to make the 18-mile trip north to Port Aransas.

"I don't have to run all the way to Port Aransas. It's 18 miles north and having Packer Channel open here with this size boat is convenient for allowing me to get fuel here and then run offshore and do some fishing," Gregor said.

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Fellow boater Brandon Miller said the convenience is welcome news for regulars who visit every weekend.

"It's perfect, it's awesome. We're here every weekend. I mean, it's super convenient. It sucked when they were closed down after it burned, but now that it's back up and running, we're happy to have it back," Miller said.

For marina staff, the months without fuel service had a significant financial impact.

"That is a huge financial impact for us because we didn't have the fuel for several months, but now that we have the guides and all the fishermen are very happy to seet hat happening," Cynthia Woods, Sales and Events Coordinator at Marker 37 Sunset Island, said.

The marina is also looking ahead, with plans for a new boardwalk where boaters can bring their families to anchor and dine along the water. New decking is already going up as Marker 37 continues its recovery.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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