Man wanted for Sexual Assault of a Child out of Uvalde County arrested in Nueces County

UPDATE: July 6, 2023

A man wanted by United States Deputy Marshals is behind bars after being on the run for over seven months.

28-year-old Carlos Monsevais was arrested on July 6 and is being charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Driving While Intoxicated/Open Alcohol Container, and Out of County/ Uvalde PD/ Violation of Parole- Sexual Assault of a Child.

Corpus Christi Police and officers with the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force were searching for Monsevais back in November 2022 because he was suspected to be in the Corpus Christi area.

It is unclear what led to Monsevais' arrest.

ORIGINAL: Nov. 23, 2022

Corpus Christi Police are searching for a man wanted for the Sexual Assault of a Child who is believed to be in the Corpus Christi area.

United States Deputy Marshals are seeking help to locate Carlos Monsevais who has an outstanding probation violation warrant out of Uvalde County, related to a Sexual Assault of a Child ($40,000 Bond).

"Carlos may be in the Corpus Christi area, and officers with our Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force want your help to locate him," stated CCPD in an online release.

Carlos Monsevais is described as a 28-year-old male, who stands 5’09” feet, weighs approximately 153 pounds, with dark black hair and brown eyes.

Police say if you know how to locate Carlos Monsevais, call Crime Stoppers at (361)888-TIPS (8477) or submit the information online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=.

"The information you provide to Crime Stoppers is anonymous, and if the information leads to an arrest, it could earn you a cash reward," stated officials.

You may also contact the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Fugitives Task Force at (361) 267-6500.

