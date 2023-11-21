Man struck by hit-and-run driver Sunday dies of his injuries

UPDATE: Tuesday 10:30 a.m. - Nueces County Medical Examiner has identified the hit-and-run victim as John Guerra, born July 9, 1955.

ORIGINAL STORY:

At 7:10 p.m. on Sunday night, CCPD received a call about an accident involving a pedestrian 2700 block of Gollihar. When police arrived at the scene they found an injured 68-year-old male that had been struck by a hit-and-run vehicle. The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.



Police are currently looking for the driver suspected of hitting the man.



Investigators found the pedestrian was pushing a shopping cart across the street, not in a crosswalk, in the dark.



Police now say the pedestrian struck has died of his injuries Monday morning.

