Man shot by police after attempted catalytic converter theft

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man was shot earlier this morning in the parking lot of a Southside apartment complex in connection with the apparent attempted theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked in a parking lot there.

Corpus Christi police said police were dispatched to the apartment in the 3800 block of Caravelle Parkway at 6:52 a.m. for an officer-involved shooting.

Upon arrival, it was determined that an officer was walking through the parking lot and observed a male under a vehicle attempting to cut off a catalytic converter.

The officer engaged the subject and as he attempted to take the subject into custody, a struggle ensued.

While the officer was battling with the male, a second subject approached the officer and produced a handgun. The officer subdued the first subject and as was subsequently engaging the second subject, that person was shot. That man was transported to a local hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

The initial subject fled on foot and is still outstanding at the moment.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation, police said.

As per Corpus Christi police department practice and policy, the officer who shot the suspect has been placed on paid administrative leave at this time.

The incident remains an active and ongoing investigation. If you have any information pertaining to this incident, you are encouraged to call the Corpus Christi Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 361-886-2840.

Anyone who would like to keep their identity secret and still provide information to detectives should call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477) or submit the tip online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T= .

