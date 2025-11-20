Man pleads guilty to smuggling 105 pounds of meth at Border Patrol checkpoint

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 20-year-old U.S. citizen living in Reynosa, Mexico, has pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine after being caught with nearly 105 pounds of the drug at a Border Patrol checkpoint, U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei announced.

Marco Antonio Rodriguez approached the Falfurrias Border Patrol checkpoint on April 25, driving a Ford Escape, telling authorities he was heading to Corpus Christi to look for work. However, law enforcement became suspicious when they noticed Rodriguez had no personal items or tools in his vehicle.

An X-ray scan revealed anomalies in the rear quarter panels of the vehicle. Authorities discovered aftermarket compartments on both sides that contained 90 black bundles of methamphetamine wrapped in clear cellophane.

The drugs weighed 47.5 kilograms and tested at 99% purity.

As part of his plea agreement, Rodriguez admitted he picked up the vehicle from a residence in Reynosa the day before traveling to the port of entry. Rodriguez acknowledged he knew he was transporting drugs and planned to drop the vehicle off for unloading in Corpus Christi.

U.S. District Judge Ramos will impose sentencing on Feb. 11, 2026. Rodriguez faces up to life in federal prison and a possible maximum fine of $250,000.

Rodriguez has been and will remain in custody pending the sentencing hearing.

