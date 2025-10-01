KENEDY COUNTY, Texas — Felix Robles, 21, pleaded guilty to multiple sex crimes against minors in Kenedy County on Tuesday morning. He was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety in 2023.

“So it looks like today, you are pleading to 38 counts of possession of child pornography,” Judge Jack Pulcher of the 105th District Court said.

Robles pleaded guilty to the following crimes :

38 counts of possession of child pornography (3rd-degree felony)

2 counts of indecency with a child (2nd-degree felony)

2 counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child (1st-degree felony)

1 count of trafficking of a person (1st-degree felony)



According to indictment documents obtained by KRIS 6 News, the crime happened on July 8th, 2023, in Kenedy County. Texas Rangers were the lead investigators for the case.

RAW VIDEO: Man pleads guilty to sex crimes, including 38 counts of child pornography

“Sir, at this time, we're gonna find you guilty of possession of child pornography, 38 counts, and sentence you to 10 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice,” Judge Pulcher said.

In the indictment document for the possession of child pornography for 34 out of the 38 counts it stated:

“that FELIX X ROBLES defendant, on or about JULY 8, 2023, in Kenedy County, Texas, did then and there intentionally and knowingly possess visual material visually depicted, and which the defendant knew visually depicted a child who was younger than 18 years of age at the time the image of the child was made, engaging in sexual conduct, to-wit: actual or simulated lewd exhibitions of the genitals;”

The other 4 counts ended with:

“engaging in sexual conduct, to-wit: actual or simulated masturbation;”

Robles was sentenced to 20 years for the 2 counts of indecency with a child, 25 years for the 2 counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, and 25 years for the trafficking of a person.

“All these counts are run concurrently and consecutively with these other cases, sir, that you are pleading to,” said Judge Pulcher. “You will get time credit, and time spent in the local system towards this punishment. This is a pre-agreement, so you don't have a right to appeal, unless the court grants it.”

Retha Cable, assistant district attorney for Kleberg and Kenedy County, explained that the counts being concurrent means they will be served at the same time. She added that all of these incidents arose from one arrest, and they all occurred at the same time.

“The cases are what we call aggravated offenses, so he will have to do 50% of his time before he is eligible for parole, and typically they are keeping those individuals about 98-99% of the time,”

When Judge Pulcher was reading the sentencing to Robles, Cable added that the state had conferred with the victim’s mother in the case and had approved the plea bargain agreement.

According to indictment documents, the charges for indecency with a child, aggravated sexual assault of a child, and trafficking of a person had the same victim's initials. Cable could not go into details of the case, but for the 38 counts of possession of child pornography, she did clarify there were multiple victims.

“There will be no victim impact statement today, but they were aware of today's hearing and chose not to be [present],” said Cable.

At the end of the sentencing, Judge Pulcher said Robles will remain in Kleberg County jail until he can be transported to the prison system.

Lastly, Cable explained to KRIS 6 News that the case can still be appealed and is not final for 30 days.

