Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man pleads guilty to fatal shooting, avoiding prison time

Nueces County District Attorney's Office closed due to COVID-19
KRIS file photo
The Nueces County Courthouse.
Nueces County District Attorney's Office closed due to COVID-19
Posted at 8:37 PM, Aug 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-23 21:37:34-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There will be no prison time for an 18-year-old who pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a fatal shooting that happened last year in Annaville.

KRIS 6 News had reported last year that Jayden Garza had been charged with the murder of Howard Vaughn after the 51-year-old was shot to death on April 15, 2022, on the 10600 block of Veda Drive.

As part of a plea deal, Garza entered a guilty plea on Tuesday to a manslaughter charge.

He was sentenced to 10 years of community supervision.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KitchenCops

Kitchen Cops