A man was fined after video posted on social media showed him drilling into Bob Hall Pier just one week after it opened. When I went to the pier to see the damage for myself, I found more than just one hole.

Local angler David Elwell showed me several holes he found in the new structure. Elwell said he is concerned about the damage to the pier.

"I don't like it, I don't like it, this is a nice pier, it's a new pier," Elwell said.

Man fined after drilling holes into newly opened Bob Hall Pier, anglers react

Some neighbors, like Vicki Scholten, said they initially thought the holes were part of the original construction — until I approached her and other visitors at the pier to ask about it.

"I thought that was like part of the construction that it was supposed to be in there. But, when you told me that somebody just came and drilled that on their own volition. I was like that's shocking that someone would take that upon themselves to do that, that's not their property," Scholten said.

KRIS 6 News Additional holes that were drilled into the new wood on Bob Hall Pier.

As I was walking off the pier, I ran into Daniel Creel. He said he felt disrespected by someone drilling into the new structure — especially when he said there are cheaper, non-damaging options available.

"I just got a couple big zip ties and a rod holder, like a sand spike and just zip tied it to the pier and set your pole in it," Creel said.

