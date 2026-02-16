Man dies after shooting during home service dispute in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man died Monday afternoon after being shot multiple times during a dispute over services being performed at a home in the 1900 block of Secretariat Drive, according to Corpus Christi police.

Officers responded to the shooting call at approximately 3 p.m. on February 16, 2026. When they arrived, they found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds and immediately began administering first aid.

The victim, described as a young adult male, was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

KRIS 6 News

"It was later determined that there was a disturbance over services rendered and a weapon was produced," said Madeleine Commons, Corpus Christi Police Department Public Information Officer.

Police have detained at least two people for questioning, including witnesses to the shooting. The detained individuals were transported to the main police station for interviews with detectives from the criminal investigations division.

Commons said the incident appears to involve work on the property related to the home. At least 12 shell casings were visible at the scene by a KRIS 6 photographer.

KRIS 6

Police have not yet determined who fired the weapon or whether the victim was the worker or homeowner. That information will be determined after detectives complete their interviews.

"It does appear to be an isolated kind of one-off incident," Commons said. "I don't think there needs to be any alarm as far as the neighborhood, the other residents in the neighborhood."

KRIS 6 Bullet casings liter the ground as evidence after a shooting on the 1900 block of Secretariat.

Police have not confirmed whether they recovered a weapon at the scene. Charges will depend on the outcome of the ongoing investigation and interviews.

