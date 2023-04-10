Man convicted in Breanna Wood case arrested in Alabama for violating parole

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi man mandated to testify in all remaining cases involving the murder of Breanna Wood has been arrested for violating his parole.

Christopher Gonzalez was arrested on April 1 in Colbert County, Alabama for violations of parole, including changing his residence without notification.

Gonzalez was one of seven people charged in relation to the murder of Wood.

Wood was killed in 2016. Her remains were discovered wrapped in plastic and buried in a box off of State Highway 666 and State Highway 1833.

Joseph Tejeda is currently awaiting trial for capital murder, which has been postponed to August.

Gonzalez was initially charged with capital murder, but plead guilty to organized criminal activityin exchange for testifying in the Tejeda case and serving 10 years in prison.

He was released on mandatory supervision on June 17, 2022 and is currently awaiting extradition from Alabama for the pending parole violation.

