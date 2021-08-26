Man charged with capital murder in connection with July 25 game room shooting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 40-year-old man has been brought into custody and charged with capital murder in connection with the July 25 murder of Conrad Garcia at a game room in the 4500 block of Weber Road.

The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force and CPPD officers arrested Johnny Alvarez at approximately 11:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 5600 block of Weber Road. Alvarez was taken into custody without incident.

During the Wednesday arrest, police say Alvarez was found to have two additional felony warrants and he was also in possession of a firearm.

Alvarez was additionally charged with felon in possession of a firearm and transported to the City Detention Center.

