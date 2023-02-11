Man arrested Thursday after two-hour manhunt in Aransas Pass

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A chance encounter involving the Chief of the Aransas Pass Police Department led to a two-hour manhunt on the morning of February 9.

Drone video of the manhunt shows how the chase began just before 10 a.m. Thursday when Aransas Pass Police Chief Eric Blanchard stopped by a convenience store.

Chief Blanchard spotted a man identified as Eddie Martinez, Jr. inside the store, but the man fled as soon as he saw the officer.

"Chief knew Eddie from prior contact when he assaulted an APPD officer several years ago. Eddie was evasive and worked to get in and out of the convenience store quickly," said APPD in a social media post.

Martinez tried hiding in a house, but police quickly found him.

"A perimeter was established around the house, but Eddie opted to escape through an upstairs window and began his flight over backyard fences and into a heavy brush-covered area," added officials.

Officers in the area launched a drone to help pinpoint Martinez's whereabouts.

44-year-old Eddie Martinez was ultimately found and arrested. He stands charged with the two warrants and a new charge of felony evading arrest with prior convictions.