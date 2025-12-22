Man arrested after hotel room shooting on SPID

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 43-year-old man was arrested after firing multiple gunshots inside a hotel room on Padre Island Drive Sunday night, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department.

Officers responded to the 8200 block of S. Padre Island Drive at 10:59 p.m. on December 21 following reports of shots being fired. Police said an occupant in one of the hotel rooms had discharged several gunshots.

When officers arrived, they identified the room where the shooting occurred and successfully evacuated adjacent rooms as a safety precaution.

After a brief period, the subject exited the room peacefully and was taken into custody without incident. No injuries were reported.

Ngoc Tran was arrested and charged with deadly conduct, discharge of a firearm, theft of a firearm, unlawful carrying of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of metal/body armor.

