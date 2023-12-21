Majesty Outdoors set to launch January 16th in Robstown

ROBSTOWN, TX — Majesty Outdoors, a nonprofit striving to make a change in the youth community and they are helping single mothers overcome these challenges, is now coming to the Robstown community next month.

"More than everything else we want to help these kids understand that they might not have an earthly dad in their lives but they have a heavenly father that loves them more than they can imagine," Dave Cothman, executive of Majesty Outdoors said.

Majesty Outdoors Currently has three chapters — one in Flour Bluff, the West Side of Corpus Christi, and Alice.

Cothman said they saw a need for people in the Robstown area which is why they decided to open a chapter there.

Especially after looking at the numbers and seeing there are nearly 365 single-family households in Robstown.

"The contacts that we have had there said please, please, please, come to Robstown," Cothman said. "There is a desperate need for you here, so on our calendars we have about 12 different communities in South Texas and this is the one that came up first."

Majesty Outdoors launched Estrellas, a chapter within the nonprofit designed for single mothers.

Volunteers work with single mothers to pursue their dreams and set goals, and another chapter for the youth called Tide Changers.

"A lot of times what happens with kids and with moms is that they feel like they are the only ones going through something like this," Cothman said. "One of the big things about Tide Changers and Estrellas is that others then go around other people that are going through the same things and understand you are not alone in this."

As a way to give back and connect with the community in Robstown who have shown their support on the chapter launch, Majesty Outdoors was at the Fairgrounds on Thursday giving away 100 hams for families in need just in time for the Holidays.

