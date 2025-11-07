Magic of "Disney on Ice" comes to the Hilliard Center this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Get ready for a magical adventure as Disney On Ice returns to the Hilliard Center Nov. 7 through Nov. 9 with its newest show, Mickey's Search Party.

Experience an exhilarating journey with Mickey Mouse and Friends featuring masterful ice skating, soaring acrobatics, and thrilling surprise performances.

For tickets to Disney On Ice's Mickey's Search Party, click here: Disney on Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party | Hilliard Center

Dates:

Friday, November 7th | 7:00 PM



Saturday, November 8th | 1:00 PM and 5:00 PM



Sunday, November 9th | 1:00 PM and 5:00 PM



