Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lyft, Uber will cover legal fees for drivers sued over Texas abortion law

items.[0].videoTitle
Lyft, Uber will cover legal fees for drivers sued over Texas abortion law
Posted at 5:31 PM, Sep 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-06 18:31:53-04

Ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft say they will cover the legal fees of any driver who is sued under the new law prohibiting most abortions in Texas.

The so-called “heartbeat law” bans abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity – usually around six weeks and often before women know they are pregnant.

The law gives citizens the right to file civil suits and collect damages against anyone aiding an abortion -- including those who transport women to clinics.

Lyft said it has created a fund to cover 100 percent of the legal fees for drivers sued under the law while driving on its platform.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education