LULAC gives back with snacks to local teachers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Teachers and staff at King High School were treated to a special snack as LULAC Council #1, Christus Spohn Health Systems, and C-Cause have teamed up to deliver snacks to staff at different schools as a token of appreciation.

On Tuesday, everyone at King High School was given a fruit cup for the hard work they do every day.

"So we look at teachers, individuals that work hard, so this is our way of giving back to them saying you know, we appreciate everything you've done, we haven't forgot you," said Sr. Nick Adame, President of LULAC Council #1.

The snack deliveries are being made to a different school each week throughout the year.