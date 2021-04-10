Low cost vaccine clinics for your pet being offered throughout Nueces County

There's been a lot of emphasis on people getting vaccinated this year, but you can't forget about your pets.

Nueces County Animal Services is offering low-cost vaccination clinics for your furry friends. Veterinarian Dr Steve Lee says he's been working with Nueces County to provide low cost clinics for more than 30 years. On Saturday they were at the Agua Dulce Senior Center and Banquete Senior Center.

"The county has advertised with some PSA's I think on the radios and maybe even the newspapers, and they have made and handed out fliers to various businesses, said Dr. Lee.

On Sunday, Dr. Lee will be in the city of Robstown for another low cost clinic. Other clinics are scheduled for next Saturday in Bishop and Driscoll, and Sunday in Bluntzer. You can contact Nueces County Animal Services at 361-387-5701.