Longtime San Patricio County Sheriff Leroy Moody passes away after decades of service

Former San Patricio County Sheriff Leroy Moody died November 1st after dedicating 55 years of his life to law enforcement, with 30 of those years serving as the county's sheriff.

Moody began his career as a deputy sheriff and worked his way up through the ranks over more than five decades. He served as chief deputy sheriff for 15 years before being elected sheriff in 1989, taking over from Wayne Hitt.

File Photo

Moody's law enforcement career spanned 55 years total, with 53 of those years dedicated specifically to San Patricio County. He rose from deputy sheriff to chief deputy sheriff before ultimately becoming the county's top law enforcement official.

File photo

Sheriff Moody retired from law enforcement in February 2019.

The details about funeral arrangements have not been released or the cause of death.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.