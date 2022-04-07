Local volunteers make Easter baskets for foster kids

Volunteers with the Rainbow Room worked hard Thursday morning to make sure every child has a happy Easter.

They assembled more than 100 Easter baskets for local foster kids.

The childrens baskets were packed with blankets, a stuffed animal and other treats, while the teens baskets were complete with a Frisbee bag and a McDonald's gift card to brighten up the holiday.

"Well, we hope it brings hope to these kids faces on Easter morning and to reflect that there is someone that cares for them," Rainbow Room president Norma Pineda said. "Somewhere that they don't know exists, but that someone cares and they are important in the world"

The non-profit group works closely with Nueces County Child Protective Services and dedicates time to helping foster children and families in need.

They make Easter baskets for the kids every year and are in need of more helping hands.

Those wanting more information about the Rainbow Room, or wanting to volunteer can check out their website.