Local toddler represents Corpus Christi as finalist in 'Toddler of the Year 2025' competition

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A young Corpus Christi resident is making waves on the national stage as she competes for the title of Toddler of the Year 2025, a fun competition that gives back to the community.

Azalia Acuna has been selected as one of the finalists in a nationwide campaign that raises both funds and awareness for Toys for Tots, an organization dedicated to providing toys to underprivileged children during the holiday season.

The toddler's mother, a dedicated local nurse who serves and manages care for children throughout Corpus Christi, expressed her pride in her daughter's selection and the opportunity to represent their community.

"We are so proud of her sweet spirit, big personality, and the joy she brings to everyone she meets," said Acuna's mother.

As a healthcare professional working directly with local families, Acuna's mother sees firsthand the impact that programs like Toys for Tots can have on the community.

Voting for the Toddler of the Year 2025 competition remains open until Thursday, Aug. 28, at 7 p.m., allowing the Coastal Bend community to support both a local child and a worthy cause that benefits families in need across the nation.

Here’s the link to vote: https://toddleroftheyear.org/2025/azalia-2dcd [toddleroftheyear.org]