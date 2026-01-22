Local students explore maritime career opportunities at Coastal Bend Expo

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More than 500 students across the Coastal Bend learned about the maritime industry during a career expo at the Ortiz Center.

Several groups participated in the event to teach students about career opportunities and potential internship paths in the maritime sector.

The event was hosted by Workforce Solutions Coastal Bend and G & H Towing.

G & H Towing General Manager Xavier Valverde emphasizied how such initiatives help bring high-paying, fulfilling jobs back into the community.

"So it benefits the community, because first of all these are very high paying jobs and they're good jobs. You have to love what you do so, it's not just about money. But if you have a passion for being on the water or being near the water, you might find your niche here," Valverde said.

Organizers say the expo also helps students see career options they may not have considered before.

G & H hopes events like this will encourage more young people to stay local and build a future in the maritime industry.

