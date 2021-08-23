Local pastor vexed about denial in visiting condemned man

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi pastor is speaking out about being denied a final visit with condemned killer John Henry Ramirez.

Pastor Dana Moore of the Second Baptist Church is Ramirez's spiritual adviser.

Ramirez was sentenced to death for the murder of 48-year-old Pablo Castro on July 19, 2004.

The convenience store clerk had his throat slashed and was stabbed more than a dozen times during a robbery that netted Ramirez $1.25.

Ramirez has requested Pastor Moore be with him in the execution chamber when his sentence is carried out next month.

An attorney for Ramirez filed a suit against the Texas Prison System after that request was denied.

"What strikes me the most is that John is just like anybody in the community," Moore said. "We tend to segregate those on death row as away from the community, but he's so much like we are. Except for maybe just a few choices in life that put him on a bad road."

Moore says he has known Ramirez for five years.

He has visited Ramirez once a month during that time.

