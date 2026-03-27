CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The U.S. Postal Service has proposed a temporary 8% price increase on some shipping services because of rising transportation costs.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Postal Service filed a notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission for a temporary price change to better align its costs of transportation with the current delivery and shipping industry. An 8% surcharge was approved by the Governors of the Postal Service on March 24.

Local neighbors react to USPS proposed temporary 8% price hike

"Well, one, especially for someone with me with a low income, I'm struggling as it is," said Corpus Christi resident Francisco Renevidal Jr. "I wish it stayed the same."

"Well, since I'm retired and on a fixed income, it hurts," said Corpus Christi resident Cinra Evans.

The change would affect products like Priority Mail, USPS Ground Advantage, Parcel Select, and others. Neighbors who send packages to their family members tell Neighborhood News Reporter Stephanie Molina it is going to affect them if that increase is approved.

"I just spent over $100 mailing four packages," Evans said. "It goes up every time I come."

"I think the last time I spent like what should have been $30 I end up sending like $50 to $60 bucks," Renevidal said. "Doesn't seem like a big increase, but it was a big increase for me financially."

KRIS 6 News reached out for an interview to explain further, but USPS was not available. However, the Postal Service explained rising transportation costs include (not limited to):



Logistics/ Shipping/ Trucking market conditions that have changed dramatically

Fuel increases

Transport/ Vehicle Maintenance

Higher insurance costs for carriers- passed along to USPS

Cost of maintaining a truck / trucking company have gone up dramatically in past two years – carriers pass those increases to USPS

A number of bankruptcies in the transportation /logistics space

However, for residents who send packages, if approved, they are the ones going to be left holding the bag.

"They live out of state… this is how I show them I love them and I'm still thinking of them, so I'll have to pay, but I'm not happy about it," Evans said.

"I’m thinking more likely just taking it directly to them myself from now on instead of doing that because financially in my case I can't afford it and I know there's gonna be other families like that are gonna be in that situation," Renevidal said.

The proposal is still under review by the Postal Regulatory Commission. If approved, it would take effect April 26 and remain in place until Jan. 17, 2027.

